Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKT. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th.

SKT stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,330,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,895. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -342.66 and a beta of 2.10. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

