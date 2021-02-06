TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.30 Per Share

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for TDK in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $7.30 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TDK’s FY2022 earnings at $7.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $148.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. TDK has a 12 month low of $63.04 and a 12 month high of $175.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

