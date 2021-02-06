Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Stake Lowered by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth $1,368,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 9.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 37.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 264.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of TRNO opened at $59.93 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.91.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $47.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.