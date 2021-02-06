Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s previous close.

TXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,045,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,170. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $175.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.50 and a 200-day moving average of $151.45.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,817 shares of company stock worth $81,336,262 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

