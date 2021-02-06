TFG Advisers LLC Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,892,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $1,300,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $338.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.12 and a 200-day moving average of $332.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $20,296,188.90. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 621,342 shares of company stock valued at $203,169,471. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

