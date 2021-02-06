The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,490 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,691,000 after purchasing an additional 948,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,819,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,494,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,547,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,176,000 after buying an additional 221,763 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,268,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,583,000 after buying an additional 292,989 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,800,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,523,000 after buying an additional 234,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

