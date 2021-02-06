The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) EVP Timothy John Keating Sells 21,737 Shares

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BA opened at $207.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.12 and a 200 day moving average of $185.98. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

