The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 17.66%.

TCFC traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.89. 15,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,303. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. The Community Financial has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $153.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get The Community Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.