The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Trimmed by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $24,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,180,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 8,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.59.

Shares of GS stock opened at $293.50 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $309.41. The firm has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.95 and a 200-day moving average of $226.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

