The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,061,000 after buying an additional 250,601 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,124,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 156.92 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.