The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to report sales of $10.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.78 billion. The Progressive reported sales of $9.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year sales of $45.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.03 billion to $48.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.11 billion to $55.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,209 shares of company stock worth $5,920,270. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,213,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,703,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,577,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,709,000 after purchasing an additional 74,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,200,000 after purchasing an additional 668,126 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $87.47. 2,216,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,784. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

