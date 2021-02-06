The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to report sales of $10.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.78 billion. The Progressive reported sales of $9.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year sales of $45.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.03 billion to $48.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.11 billion to $55.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,209 shares of company stock worth $5,920,270. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,213,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,703,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,577,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,709,000 after purchasing an additional 74,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,200,000 after purchasing an additional 668,126 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $87.47. 2,216,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,784. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

