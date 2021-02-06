The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock Position Lowered by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Toro were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,700,000 after acquiring an additional 608,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 7,352.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 313,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after acquiring an additional 308,808 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,439,000 after acquiring an additional 259,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 533.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 187,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after acquiring an additional 158,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $103,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg W. Steinhafel sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $957,118.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,865 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Toro stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.98. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

