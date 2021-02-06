Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.52

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and traded as high as $2.83. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 125,855 shares traded.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Touchstone Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$588.53 million and a PE ratio of -28.48.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.