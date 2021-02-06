Trafalgar Property Group plc (TRAF.L) (LON:TRAF) Shares Up 15.2%

Trafalgar Property Group plc (TRAF.L) (LON:TRAF) shares shot up 15.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02). 4,996,202 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 2,573,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.85 million and a PE ratio of -2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.30.

In related news, insider Paul A. Treadaway acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in home building and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in renting of residential property. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

