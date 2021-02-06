Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.30-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.17. Trane Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.30-5.50 EPS.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.20 and a 200 day moving average of $132.17. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $156.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded Trane Technologies from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus upgraded Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Trane Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.78.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

