Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.77

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.77 and traded as high as $21.67. Transcontinental shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 102,810 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCL.A shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$21.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.77. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

