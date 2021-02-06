TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $829,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $331.36 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $332.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.82.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

