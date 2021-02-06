Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.02

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.02 and traded as high as $12.55. Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 272,576 shares changing hands.

TCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$161.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.7494024 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.73%.

In related news, Director Gary Berman purchased 5,000 shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.87 per share, with a total value of C$54,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 923,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,034,988.34.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

