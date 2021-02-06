Truegame 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,121.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Truegame has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Truegame token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a market cap of $96,872.73 and approximately $12,121.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00063143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.55 or 0.01205758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.73 or 0.06464244 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00052414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00035747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00021510 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00015616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

