Truepoint Inc. Invests $540,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in Tesla by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 3,040 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in Tesla by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 500,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $353,437,000 after buying an additional 14,817 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,169 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,580,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.61.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,128,739.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $852.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $780.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $807.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,711.31, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.