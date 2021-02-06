Truist Increases Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target to $135.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.36.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO stock opened at $121.09 on Tuesday. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $132.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

In other news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 619,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,622,000 after buying an additional 161,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,986,000 after buying an additional 106,181 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,565.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $27,776,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 247,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.