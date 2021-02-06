Truist Securiti Weighs in on ArcBest Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for ArcBest in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $4.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARCB. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens raised shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

ArcBest stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ArcBest by 69.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 29,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ArcBest by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,416,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 139.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in ArcBest in the third quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

