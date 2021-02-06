Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.15

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $5.81. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 235,724 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKC. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 302.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

