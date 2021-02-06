Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:TYME traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. 27,380,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,180,479. Tyme Technologies has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $309.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Steve Hoffman sold 112,500 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $128,250.00. Also, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,958,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,432,844.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,848 shares of company stock worth $718,901 in the last three months. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

