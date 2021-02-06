Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. VCU Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,843 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 23,573 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $103.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.94.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,356,040. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

