UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNCRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, AlphaValue raised UniCredit from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of UNCRY traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $5.03. 55,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,425. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

