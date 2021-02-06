Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5139 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Unilever has increased its dividend by 18.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Unilever has a payout ratio of 66.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Unilever to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

UL stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

