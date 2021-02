Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5139 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Unilever has increased its dividend by 18.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Unilever has a payout ratio of 66.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Unilever to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

UL stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

