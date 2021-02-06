Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Stock Price Down 22.6%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR)’s stock price traded down 22.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

