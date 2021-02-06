Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Trading Down 0.8%

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.18 and last traded at $23.18. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89.

About Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF)

Uponor Oyj provides plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions in Europe and North America. The company operates through three segments: Building Solutions Â- Europe, Building Solutions Â- North America, and Uponor Infra. It offers drinking water delivery systems, including multilayer and flexible pipe, and hygienic control systems, as well as fittings; ceiling, underfloor, and wall heating and cooling systems; room temperature controls; and radiator connection components.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Uponor Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uponor Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.