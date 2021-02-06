Vai Hits Market Cap of $52.25 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Vai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $52.25 million and $4.99 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00050542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00180302 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00062237 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00072779 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.36 or 0.00223447 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00043054 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 52,234,993 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Vai Token Trading

Vai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.