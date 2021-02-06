Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Reduced by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 6.5% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $97,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,315,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,330,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,195,000 after acquiring an additional 150,906 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,397,000 after buying an additional 46,093 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $265.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.80. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $265.58.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.