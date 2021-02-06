Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $217.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.98 and its 200-day moving average is $190.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $217.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.