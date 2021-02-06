Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) PT Raised to $25.00

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Shares of VNE stock opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.66. Veoneer has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Veoneer during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Veoneer by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Veoneer by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Veoneer during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

