VeriTeQ (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.49. VeriTeQ shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 2,323 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

VeriTeQ Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VTEQ)

VeriTeQ Corporation operates as an online retailer of orthopedic braces, physical therapy devices, and rehabilitation equipment. It provides orthopedic braces for knee, ankle, back, wrist, shoulder, elbow, foot, and neck categories; and hot and cold therapy, electric simulation, medical tables, and ambulatory devices.

