VIG (VIG) Reaches Market Cap of $598,889.76

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. VIG has a total market cap of $598,889.76 and approximately $2,364.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VIG has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000073 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,833.21 or 0.04553053 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004142 BTC.

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,900,259 tokens. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars.

