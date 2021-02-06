VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L) (LON:VOF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $435.50

Shares of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L) (LON:VOF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 435.50 ($5.69) and last traded at GBX 427.50 ($5.59), with a volume of 210222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 427 ($5.58).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 429.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 361.24. The firm has a market cap of £745.27 million and a P/E ratio of 290.00.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L) Company Profile (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

