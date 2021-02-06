Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Verint Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Verint Systems stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 211.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.86. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $277,525.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,886,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $651,961.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,233.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,817. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

