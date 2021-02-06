Well Done LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Well Done LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after buying an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after acquiring an additional 966,040 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,316,000 after purchasing an additional 740,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after purchasing an additional 600,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $221.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $221.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.25 and its 200-day moving average is $183.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

