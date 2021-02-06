Wells Fargo & Company Raises argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $326.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $272.00 to $326.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARGX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of argenx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.24.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $371.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -78.44 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 12-month low of $103.75 and a 12-month high of $372.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 1.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 471,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,735,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,165,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 1.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in argenx by 175.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,824,000 after buying an additional 52,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in argenx by 31.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

