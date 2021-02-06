Wells Fargo & Company Raises PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $280.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock opened at $269.44 on Thursday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $274.94. The firm has a market cap of $315.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.07 and its 200-day moving average is $207.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,556,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.