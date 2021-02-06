WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.10.

WNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,973,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,436,000 after acquiring an additional 650,148 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in WNS by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,631,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,359,000 after acquiring an additional 247,042 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 10.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,051,000 after acquiring an additional 127,902 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in WNS by 1,606.0% in the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 110,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 104,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in WNS by 119.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 169,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.17. 98,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,658. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day moving average is $66.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.