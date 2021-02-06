Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) CEO Sells $899,250.00 in Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $899,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Duane Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Duane Hughes sold 200,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $5,800,000.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Duane Hughes sold 100,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $518,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $1,209,922.29.

WKHS stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,381,000 after purchasing an additional 883,865 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,521,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,466,000 after purchasing an additional 633,437 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 647,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 605.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 729,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,463 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

