World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 72,621 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.50.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,782.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,297.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,691 shares of company stock worth $3,167,485 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $156.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.86. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $171.77.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

