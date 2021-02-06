World Asset Management Inc Sells 282 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PKG opened at $133.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $148.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.94.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,479,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,843,210 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

