XMax (XMX) Reaches Market Cap of $6.59 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, XMax has traded 74.9% higher against the dollar. One XMax token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XMax has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and $4.30 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XMax alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00064000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.76 or 0.01210225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.75 or 0.06437179 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00052953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005744 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00035824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00020579 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000170 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,935,533,243 tokens. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.