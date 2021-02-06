YIELD App Market Cap Reaches $14.26 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One YIELD App token can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001085 BTC on exchanges. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $14.26 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YIELD App has traded up 96.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00063143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $484.55 or 0.01205758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.73 or 0.06464244 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00052414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00035747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00021510 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00015616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000168 BTC.

YIELD App Token Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 33,320,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,984 tokens. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app

YIELD App Token Trading

YIELD App can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.