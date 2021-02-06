Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to report sales of $39.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $8.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 341.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $64.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.90 million to $83.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $154.99 million, with estimates ranging from $120.44 million to $190.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.89 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. 930,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,876. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $358.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 26,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $177,244.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 626,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,995.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $40,869.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 221,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,362.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,383 shares of company stock worth $1,207,414. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 416,481 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,000,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 45,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 254,901 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

