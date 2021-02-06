Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.07. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUTH. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.39. 485,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,727. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $676.71 million, a PE ratio of -52.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $24.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 76,053 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 42,721 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

