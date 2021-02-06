Zacks: Analysts Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will announce earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. LHC Group posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LHC Group.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.09.

NASDAQ LHCG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $204.19. The company had a trading volume of 106,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,381. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.71. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $236.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,008,365,000 after acquiring an additional 82,911 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,888,000 after acquiring an additional 100,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,764,000 after acquiring an additional 77,069 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in LHC Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 296,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after purchasing an additional 62,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 227,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

See Also: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.