Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to announce $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $5.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.74.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,029. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $129.34. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $258,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,776 shares of company stock valued at $15,088,808.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 49.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 176,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 58,478 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

